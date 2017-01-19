Abe to pursue contentious law against...

Abe to pursue contentious law against criminal conspiracies from outset of Diet session

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses senior members of the ruling coalition in Tokyo on Jan. 5. Abe said the government plans to submit a bill to outlaw conspiracies to commit crimes during the ordinary Diet session, according to one of the attendees. As this year's ordinary Diet session kicks off Friday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to make waves yet again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks... 35 min Strong Wakamoto 1
News PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs 2 hr Oscar Mayer 13
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 6 hr Ainu 21
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 14 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 19
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 27
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC