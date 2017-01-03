A partnership with Martin Scorsese gives this evangelical artist a wider exposure
Decades before Makoto Fujimura became America's most successful evangelical fine artist - and even longer before he advised Martin Scorsese on the director's new movie, "Silence" - an unplanned turn down a darkened museum hall in Tokyo defined his artistic calling. Awaiting him there were dozens of fumi-e, bronze and wooden tiles bearing an image of Jesus or the Virgin Mary.
