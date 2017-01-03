A Conceptual Spa Themed Amusement Par...

A Conceptual Spa Themed Amusement Park In Japan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hedonistica

This is a commercial for a conceptual spa themed amusement park in Beppu, Japan. Beppu is a spa resort town in Kyushu and has over 2,000 hot springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hedonistica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 53 min Strong Wakamoto 10
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 55 min Strong Wakamoto 10
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 57 min Strong Wakamoto 14
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 11
News 2017 rings in across Japan as shrine, temple th... 14 hr Ainu 1
News Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ... 14 hr Ainu 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 14 hr Ainu 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,993

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC