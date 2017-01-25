20 Photos of Japan's Resident Evil 7 Launch Merchandise
The Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Launch Celebration in Tokyo, Japan on January 24 had plenty of awesome Resident Evil merchandise on display, spanning multiple games from Capcom's long-running survival horror series. As you can see, the merchandise includes everything from iPhone covers and shirts donning the Resident Evil 7 logo, to stainless steel BSAA mugs, playing cards, a pillow of a S.T.A.R.S.-branded rocket launcher, Umbrella Corporation and R.P.D. floor mats, a 20th anniversary Chris Redfield figurine, and more.
