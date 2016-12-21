Zayn Malik reschedules Japanese show
The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker was due to perform in Saitama next month but a "change in the recording schedule" for his new album has forced him to reschedule the date for June 2017 at another venue in Yokohama. A statement released by the promoter reads: "Due to a change in the recording schedule of the new album, Zayn's show at Saitama Super Arena on January 14 has been rescheduled to new dates and venues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Garin College international student honoured wi...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan legalises casinos, sets stage for large-s...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC