Watch: Chinese tourists scuffle with staff at Japanese airport

An incident involving around 100 Chinese tourists at Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport has triggered a fierce backlash after footage of the scuffles was aired on Japanese news programmes. Fighting broke out at the airport on Friday evening after around 280 flights had been cancelled due to the heaviest snow in more than 50 years blanketing the region.

Chicago, IL

