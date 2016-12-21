USS Wasp Completes Deployment, Ready for Japan

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp completed the final portion of its first deployment in 12 years when it finished offloading the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit , December 22. While deployed, Wasp's crew completed a certification validation enabling the ship to forward deploy to Sasebo, Japan, next year. The rotation is the latest move in the Navy's ongoing Pacific rebalance.

