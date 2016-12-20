Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders on news may book steep charges

Shares of Toshiba Corp were untraded amid a glut of sell orders on Wednesday morning, poised to extend losses after the company said it may have to book several billion dollars in charges related to a U.S. nuclear power business acquisition. Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.