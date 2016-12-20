Too many Thais abusing Japan's genero...

Too many Thais abusing Japan's generosity

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Japan's June 2013 decision to waive entry-visa requirements for holders of Thai passports opened the floodgates for a surge in visitors from the Kingdom. Since then more citizens of the Land of Smiles have travelled to the Land of the Rising Sun than in any other period in modern history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 4 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 5 hr Mark 28
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... 8 hr LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG... 12
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 23 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Tue Ainu 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Ainu 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,544

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC