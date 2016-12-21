Thousands stranded at Japan airport after heavy snow
Hokkaido, known for its big mountains and powder snow, attracts many ski enthusiasts from Australia and China along with Japanese Heavy snow in northern Japan caused transport chaos over the holiday weekend, with flights and train services cancelled and thousands of passengers forced to camp out at a regional airport for three straight nights. Sapporo on Hokkaido island had up to 96 centimetres of snow as of Friday night, the city's heaviest snowfall in half a century, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
