The waiting's over for stars of 'Billy Elliot'

10 hrs ago

Eleven years after he saw "Billy Elliot" in London's West End and was inspired to stage the musical in Japan with a Japanese cast, Yoshitaka Hori, president of leading production company Horipro Corp., could finally stand smiling at a Tokyo press conference called on Dec. 18 to introduce the four boy actors selected to play the title role in the show's runs spanning July 19-Nov. 4, 2017, at Akasaka Act Theater in Tokyo and Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka. Based on 2000's film of the same name, the musical - with music by Sir Elton John - ran in London from May 2005 to April 2016, winning four Olivier Awards.

Chicago, IL

