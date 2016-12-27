The waiting's over for stars of 'Billy Elliot'
Eleven years after he saw "Billy Elliot" in London's West End and was inspired to stage the musical in Japan with a Japanese cast, Yoshitaka Hori, president of leading production company Horipro Corp., could finally stand smiling at a Tokyo press conference called on Dec. 18 to introduce the four boy actors selected to play the title role in the show's runs spanning July 19-Nov. 4, 2017, at Akasaka Act Theater in Tokyo and Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka. Based on 2000's film of the same name, the musical - with music by Sir Elton John - ran in London from May 2005 to April 2016, winning four Olivier Awards.
