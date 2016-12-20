The five best Hong Kong restaurants we tried in 2016
Samsen showed it lived up to the buzz and Mercato was marvellous, as was homely Choi's Kitchen, while the Japanese kaiseki tasting menu at newcomer La Bombance was fantastic Restaurant reviewers at SCMP.com eat out in Hong Kong every week to inform you about the pros and cons of some of the thousands of places to eat out in the city. Sometimes the dishes we eat are nothing to write home about, and occasionally they just don't cut it, but equally, we get to eat some memorable meals.
