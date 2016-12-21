The Emperor of Japan's Birthday

On behalf of President Barack Obama and the American people, I send warmest wishes and congratulations to His Imperial Majesty on the occasion of his birthday on December 23. In the more than quarter-century of Emperor Akihito's reign, the ties between Japan and the United States have flourished, and our alliance serves as a symbol of stability, friendship, and mutual dedication to peaceful development in East Asia and the world. The alliance took on an even deeper meaning earlier this year when President Obama and I had the honor of visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and, along with our Japanese hosts, reaffirmed our commitment to creating a world that will never again suffer the devastating effects of nuclear weapons.

