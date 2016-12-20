Strong quake hits northeast Japan, no...

Strong quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami risk

12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A strong earthquake struck northeast of Tokyo late Wednesday but there was no fear of a tsunami, Japan's meteorological agency said. The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres , 18 km north-northeast of the town of Daigo.

