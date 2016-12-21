Steffan Heerdt has been appointed Executive Chef New York Grill at Park Hyatt Tokyo, Japan
The iconic luxury hotel, Park Hyatt Tokyo, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steffan Heerdt as Chef de Cuisine of the hotel's famed restaurant, New York Grill & Bar. Dramatically perched on the 52nd floor of the hotel, New York Grill offers stunning views of the city of Tokyo through floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and a delectable menu featuring a wide selection of prime quality Japanese beef and fresh vegetables, locally sourced and grilled to perfection.
