Steffan Heerdt has been appointed Executive Chef New York Grill at Park Hyatt Tokyo, Japan

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Hospitality Net

The iconic luxury hotel, Park Hyatt Tokyo, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steffan Heerdt as Chef de Cuisine of the hotel's famed restaurant, New York Grill & Bar. Dramatically perched on the 52nd floor of the hotel, New York Grill offers stunning views of the city of Tokyo through floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and a delectable menu featuring a wide selection of prime quality Japanese beef and fresh vegetables, locally sourced and grilled to perfection.

