Shamisen faces crisis as cat skins fall from favor

A delicate tune: Women play a shamisen during a performance of the 'Nagauta Samon-kai' at Uchisaiwaicho Hall in Tokyo on Dec. 16, 2016. The three-stringed instrument is facing a crisis amid a backlash over its use of cat and dog skins to cover its body and a decline in craftsmen able to carry on its manufacturing traditions.

