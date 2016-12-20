Shamisen faces crisis as cat skins fall from favor
A delicate tune: Women play a shamisen during a performance of the 'Nagauta Samon-kai' at Uchisaiwaicho Hall in Tokyo on Dec. 16, 2016. The three-stringed instrument is facing a crisis amid a backlash over its use of cat and dog skins to cover its body and a decline in craftsmen able to carry on its manufacturing traditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|5 hr
|Mark
|28
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|8 hr
|LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG...
|12
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|23 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|Tue
|Ainu
|2
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|5
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC