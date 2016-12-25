Route pick just tip of the iceberg for Hokuriku bullet train project

The decision by the ruling parties to support a Hokuriku Shinkansen Line route from Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, to Kyoto via the town of Obama has sparked relief, hope and disappointment in the Kansai region and western Japan. While supporters of the so-called Obama route hailed the decision, opponents were obviously let down, saying it would bypass a major Kyoto city and likely mean no link with a separate shinkansen route planned for the Chugoku region.

