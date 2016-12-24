Road, air, rail traffic disrupted after Sapporo gets heaviest December snow in 50 years

Hokkaido had heavy snow Friday, with Sapporo observing the heaviest snowfall in 50 years for December, and nearly 50,000 people were affected after air and railway traffic was disrupted. The snowfall in the prefectural capital reached 96 cm as of 9 p.m. Friday, topping 90 cm for the first time in December since 1966.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.