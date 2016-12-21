RAGE regulates key signaling pathway that promotes acute and chronic inflammation

Researchers have shown that Receptor for Advanced Glycation End Products helps to regulate a key signaling pathway known to promote both acute and chronic inflammation. The development of therapeutic drugs targeted to RAGE could be used to treat a range of inflammatory diseases such as asthma, infection, atherosclerosis, and arthritis, as described in an article in DNA and Cell Biology, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.