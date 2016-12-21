RAGE regulates key signaling pathway that promotes acute and chronic inflammation
Researchers have shown that Receptor for Advanced Glycation End Products helps to regulate a key signaling pathway known to promote both acute and chronic inflammation. The development of therapeutic drugs targeted to RAGE could be used to treat a range of inflammatory diseases such as asthma, infection, atherosclerosis, and arthritis, as described in an article in DNA and Cell Biology, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Fri
|CANCERDANISIDAEGU...
|6
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|Fri
|Ainu
|8
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Fri
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang...
|Fri
|Ainu
|2
|Garin College international student honoured wi...
|Dec 22
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC