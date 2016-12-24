Popular member of boy band Exile severely injured in Hokkaido auto accident
Two people, including a 41-year-old member of the popular Japanese boy band Exile, were severely injured in an auto accident near Hakodate, Hokkaido, shortly after midnight Friday, police said. A people carrier carrying seven people, including band member Daisuke Maki, widely known by his stage name Makidai, collided with a large truck on a road in the town of Nanae around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Fri
|CANCERDANISIDAEGU...
|6
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|Fri
|Ainu
|8
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Fri
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang...
|Fri
|Ainu
|2
|Garin College international student honoured wi...
|Dec 22
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC