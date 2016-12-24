Popular member of boy band Exile severely injured in Hokkaido auto accident

Two people, including a 41-year-old member of the popular Japanese boy band Exile, were severely injured in an auto accident near Hakodate, Hokkaido, shortly after midnight Friday, police said. A people carrier carrying seven people, including band member Daisuke Maki, widely known by his stage name Makidai, collided with a large truck on a road in the town of Nanae around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

