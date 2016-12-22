Overnight buses offering comfortable ...

Overnight buses offering comfortable compartments proving popular in Japan

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Japan Times

Japan's long-distance bus operators have improved the comfort level for passengers to the extent that they now offer individual compartments in coaches. Despite fares more expensive than discount air tickets, the high-end service using luxury buses is gaining popularity among the youth and businesspeople who want to save time by traveling at night.

