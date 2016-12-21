On Pearl Harbor, history a matter of ...

On Pearl Harbor, history a matter of perspective for Japan, US

Thursday Dec 22

The Pearl Harbor attack that led the United States into WWII is normally a historical footnote in Japan, rarely discussed on anniversaries or in depth at schools. That changed when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced in early December he would visit Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama to offer "comfort to the souls of the victims."

Chicago, IL

