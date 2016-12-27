Obama, Japan's Abe make somber visit ...

Obama, Japan's Abe make somber visit to Pearl Harbor 75 years after surprise attack

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama bow their heads during a wreath-laying ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, U.S., December 27, 2016. JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday made a somber visit to the memorial to the American service members killed here in a surprise attack by the Japanese imperial navy 75 years ago.

