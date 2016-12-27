Obama, Japan's Abe make somber visit to Pearl Harbor 75 years after surprise attack
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama bow their heads during a wreath-laying ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, U.S., December 27, 2016. JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday made a somber visit to the memorial to the American service members killed here in a surprise attack by the Japanese imperial navy 75 years ago.
