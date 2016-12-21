New Japan bird flu outbreak brings fr...

New Japan bird flu outbreak brings fresh cull of chickens as Asia spread fears grow

Tuesday

A virulent strain of airborne bird flu extended its shadow across northeast Asia as Japan launched a new chicken cull on a southern island, days after gassing hundreds of thousands of birds some 2,400 kilometers to the north. Tackling Japan's sixth outbreak since end-November, Kyushu authorities said they will gas just over 120,000 chickens after the H5 virus was detected on a farm.

