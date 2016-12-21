Naoya Inoue vs. Kohei Kono, December 30 - WBO Sets Officials
The World Boxing Organization, chaired by President Francisco 'Paco' Valcrcel, has put everything in place for next Friday, December 30, at the Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, Japan, where the champion Naoya Inoue will make the fourth defense of the super flyweight world title against former world champion Kohei Kono . Inoue, who with only six bouts as a professional boxer became the 108-pound world champion, captured the WBO super flyweight belt on December 30, 2014 in Tokyo, by beating Argentine star Omar Narvez with an easy two round knockout.
