Naoya Inoue vs. Kohei Kono, December ...

Naoya Inoue vs. Kohei Kono, December 30 - WBO Sets Officials

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boxing Scene

The World Boxing Organization, chaired by President Francisco 'Paco' Valcrcel, has put everything in place for next Friday, December 30, at the Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, Japan, where the champion Naoya Inoue will make the fourth defense of the super flyweight world title against former world champion Kohei Kono . Inoue, who with only six bouts as a professional boxer became the 108-pound world champion, captured the WBO super flyweight belt on December 30, 2014 in Tokyo, by beating Argentine star Omar Narvez with an easy two round knockout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Fri CANCERDANISIDAEGU... 6
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... Fri Ainu 8
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... Fri Ainu 6
News FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in... Fri Ainu 6
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Fri Strong Wakamoto 7
News Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang... Fri Ainu 2
News Garin College international student honoured wi... Dec 22 Ainu 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC