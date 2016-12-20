Man who died in 2009 car crash tied to Shimane murder

A man who died in a November 2009 car crash has been referred to prosecutors over the killing a female university student the same month, according to police. Yoshiharu Yano, a 33-year-old company employee in Masuda, Shimane Prefecture, is suspected of strangling 19-year-old Miyako Hiraoka before dismembering her body and abandoning it in a mountainous area of neighboring Hiroshima Prefecture, the police said.

