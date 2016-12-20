Man who died in 2009 car crash tied t...

Man who died in 2009 car crash tied to Shimane murder

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Japan Times

A man who died in a November 2009 car crash has been referred to prosecutors over the killing a female university student the same month, according to police. Yoshiharu Yano, a 33-year-old company employee in Masuda, Shimane Prefecture, is suspected of strangling 19-year-old Miyako Hiraoka before dismembering her body and abandoning it in a mountainous area of neighboring Hiroshima Prefecture, the police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang... 4 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Garin College international student honoured wi... 6 hr Ainu 2
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 6 hr Ainu 2
News Japan legalises casinos, sets stage for large-s... 6 hr Ainu 2
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... 6 hr Ainu 2
News FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in... 6 hr Ainu 2
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 6 hr Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC