Luminous Forest & River
The Tokushima LED Art Festival 2016 features dozens of artworks made using LEDs at numerous sites all over the downtown area. A few do look like the more traditional illuminations, but the vast majority don't, and many of them include sound and some form of interaction as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japan Visitor Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Garin College international student honoured wi...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan legalises casinos, sets stage for large-s...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC