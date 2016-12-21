Luminous Forest & River

Luminous Forest & River

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Japan Visitor Blog

The Tokushima LED Art Festival 2016 features dozens of artworks made using LEDs at numerous sites all over the downtown area. A few do look like the more traditional illuminations, but the vast majority don't, and many of them include sound and some form of interaction as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japan Visitor Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang... 4 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Garin College international student honoured wi... 6 hr Ainu 2
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 6 hr Ainu 2
News Japan legalises casinos, sets stage for large-s... 6 hr Ainu 2
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... 6 hr Ainu 2
News FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in... 6 hr Ainu 2
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 6 hr Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,508

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC