Jidai Matsuri festival.

Jidai Matsuri festival.

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

HOW do I describe 2016? It was generous, exciting and exhausting. The last may seem a surprising addition but it "came with the territory," so to speak-and I'm not complaining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 3 hr Squirtz2011 25
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 20 hr Ainu 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 20 hr Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 20 hr Ainu 3
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 20 hr Ainu 7
News Yamanashi vies for energy storage investment Mon Solarman 1
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... Dec 23 Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,349

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC