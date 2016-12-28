Jidai Matsuri festival.
HOW do I describe 2016? It was generous, exciting and exhausting. The last may seem a surprising addition but it "came with the territory," so to speak-and I'm not complaining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|3 hr
|Squirtz2011
|25
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|2
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|5
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|3
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|20 hr
|Ainu
|7
|Yamanashi vies for energy storage investment
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|Dec 23
|Ainu
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC