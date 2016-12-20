Japan's youngest mayor, 32, exits ove...

Japan's youngest mayor, 32, exits over conviction for taking bribes in 2013

The mayor of a central Japan city resigned Monday after he was convicted last month of taking bribes in 2013 while serving as an assembly member. Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, Mayor Hiroto Fujii, 32, who became the youngest city mayor in Japan in June 2013, has maintained his innocence, but the Nagoya High Court overturned a lower court acquittal late last month, sentencing him to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, with a A 300,000 fine.

