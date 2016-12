Japan's defence minister visits Yasukuni shrine after Pearl Harbor trip

Japan's defence minister visited a controversial shrine to Japan's war dead on Thursday, just after accompanying Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a historic visit to Pearl Harbor, where Japan's attack brought the United States into World War Two. Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visits the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 29, 2016.

