Japan's cabinet approves spending on US missiles, surveillance drone

The Japanese cabinet has approved new spending on missile-defense systems jointly developed with the United States as part of its 2017 defense budget proposal. The $45 billion spending bill, OK'd Thursday, is a 1.4 percent hike over the previous budget, which has risen for five consecutive years since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Liberal Democratic Party swept into office with a commanding majority.

