Japan's cabinet approves spending on US missiles, surveillance drone
The Japanese cabinet has approved new spending on missile-defense systems jointly developed with the United States as part of its 2017 defense budget proposal. The $45 billion spending bill, OK'd Thursday, is a 1.4 percent hike over the previous budget, which has risen for five consecutive years since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Liberal Democratic Party swept into office with a commanding majority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Fri
|CANCERDANISIDAEGU...
|6
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|Fri
|Ainu
|8
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Fri
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang...
|Fri
|Ainu
|2
|Garin College international student honoured wi...
|Dec 22
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC