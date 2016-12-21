Japan's cabinet approves spending on ...

Japan's cabinet approves spending on US missiles, surveillance drone

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Japanese cabinet has approved new spending on missile-defense systems jointly developed with the United States as part of its 2017 defense budget proposal. The $45 billion spending bill, OK'd Thursday, is a 1.4 percent hike over the previous budget, which has risen for five consecutive years since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Liberal Democratic Party swept into office with a commanding majority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Fri CANCERDANISIDAEGU... 6
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... Fri Ainu 8
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... Fri Ainu 6
News FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in... Fri Ainu 6
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Fri Strong Wakamoto 7
News Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang... Fri Ainu 2
News Garin College international student honoured wi... Dec 22 Ainu 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC