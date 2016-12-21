Japan's Abe has no will or desire to apologise for atrocities
The sincerity of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit of reconciliation to Pearl Harbour was always in doubt; he made no apology for the attack 75 years ago, nor broached the atrocities his country's imperial army committed in Asia and the Pacific. Instead, he chose to focus on the future, stressing as he stood beside outgoing US President Barack Obama Japan's commitment to never again wage war.
