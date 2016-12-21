Japanese researchers decode genome of...

Japanese researchers decode genome of key TCM ingredient Chinese liquorice

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NutraIngredients

Scientists in Japan have decode the genome of Chinese liquorice - a key ingredient in Traditional Chinese Medicine - raising hopes that it can be grown sustainably in the country for nutraceutical and medicinal use. Chinese liquorice contains perennial herbal legumes that are frequently used in Chinese Traditional Medicine and as a natural sweetener, noted researchers from the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science in Japan in The Plant Journal.

