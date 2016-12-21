Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for memorial visit
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, second from right, and Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda, right, bow at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yamanashi vies for energy storage investment
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|14 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|14 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|14 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Dec 23
|CANCERDANISIDAEGU...
|6
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|Dec 23
|Ainu
|8
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|Dec 23
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC