Japanese Origami Class
Instructor Saori Shimizu, owner of the Sky View Square / Numazu Delights cafA© in Adrian, will demonstrate how these delicate art forms are made by twisting paper into unique shapes. Learn how to make whimsical shapes such as a flying crane, a lotus blossom, and a small box.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|3 hr
|Russian Ainu
|2
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|11 hr
|Mark
|28
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|14 hr
|LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG...
|12
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|Tue
|Ainu
|2
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|5
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC