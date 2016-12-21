Japan successfully launches solid fuel rocket

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Epsilon rocket carrying the satellite named Exploration of energization and Radiation in Geospace set off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo December 20, 2016. Kyodo/via Japan's space agency said on Tuesday it had successfully launched a solid fuel rocket named Epsilon-2, the latest in Tokyo's effort to stay competitive in an industry that has robust growth potential and strong security implications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.