Japan successfully launches solid fuel rocket
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Epsilon rocket carrying the satellite named Exploration of energization and Radiation in Geospace set off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo December 20, 2016. Kyodo/via Japan's space agency said on Tuesday it had successfully launched a solid fuel rocket named Epsilon-2, the latest in Tokyo's effort to stay competitive in an industry that has robust growth potential and strong security implications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Garin College international student honoured wi...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan legalises casinos, sets stage for large-s...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC