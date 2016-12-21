Japan successfully launches solid fue...

Japan successfully launches solid fuel rocket

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Epsilon rocket carrying the satellite named Exploration of energization and Radiation in Geospace set off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo December 20, 2016. Kyodo/via Japan's space agency said on Tuesday it had successfully launched a solid fuel rocket named Epsilon-2, the latest in Tokyo's effort to stay competitive in an industry that has robust growth potential and strong security implications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang... 4 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Garin College international student honoured wi... 6 hr Ainu 2
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 6 hr Ainu 2
News Japan legalises casinos, sets stage for large-s... 6 hr Ainu 2
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... 6 hr Ainu 2
News FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in... 6 hr Ainu 2
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 6 hr Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC