Japan Seeks Silicon Valley for Energy...

Japan Seeks Silicon Valley for Energy Storage in Shadow of Fuji

Read more: The Washington Post

A patch of land in the shadow of Mount Fuji is becoming a testing ground for energy storage, with some of Japan's leading companies trying to develop technologies such as spinning flywheels and fuel cells. The government of Yamanashi, a prefecture 102 kilometers west of Tokyo, is hoping that by attracting companies such as Panasonic Corp. and Toray Industries Inc. it can become a kind of Silicon Valley for energy storage development.

Chicago, IL

