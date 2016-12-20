Japan reaches out to medical students...

Japan reaches out to medical students to remedy dearth of prison doctors

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Japan's correctional facilities have had trouble securing enough doctors to examine inmates, as medical students tend to favor working at private-sector hospitals that pay more and offer better opportunities to learn about advanced medical technology. The Justice Ministry, which oversees the medical officers at prisons and juvenile reformatories, is making efforts to attract more students to the job, including legislation to improve the working conditions at penal institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... 3 hr LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG... 12
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 8 hr Adolph Trumpler 28
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 17 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Tue Ainu 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Ainu 3
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Tue Ainu 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC