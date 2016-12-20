Japan reaches out to medical students to remedy dearth of prison doctors
Japan's correctional facilities have had trouble securing enough doctors to examine inmates, as medical students tend to favor working at private-sector hospitals that pay more and offer better opportunities to learn about advanced medical technology. The Justice Ministry, which oversees the medical officers at prisons and juvenile reformatories, is making efforts to attract more students to the job, including legislation to improve the working conditions at penal institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|3 hr
|LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG...
|12
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|8 hr
|Adolph Trumpler
|28
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|17 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|Tue
|Ainu
|2
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|5
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|3
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Tue
|Ainu
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC