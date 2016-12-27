Japan prepares to welcome in New Year
NO REPORTER NARRATION Monkeys and roosters took to the stage in Japan's western city of Osaka on Tuesday for a handover ceremony to welcome in a new Chinese zodiac year. Unlike much of Asia, Japan celebrates New Year according to the western calendar.
