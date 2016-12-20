Japan looks to Singapore for ideas as...

Japan looks to Singapore for ideas as Diet debate over new casino law looms

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

With the passage of a controversial bill earlier this month lifting the ban on casino gambling, and in the face of strong public opposition, supporters now must make the case to a skeptical public that so-called "integrated resorts" are not only the best approach to controlling the social ills related to gambling, but can also generate a profit for operators and add to the local tax base. In 2017 the Diet is expected to debate new bills designed to realize integrated resorts and spell out conditions under which they will operate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 4 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 5 hr Mark 28
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... 8 hr LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG... 12
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 23 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Tue Ainu 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Ainu 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,552

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC