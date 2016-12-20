Japan looks to Singapore for ideas as Diet debate over new casino law looms

With the passage of a controversial bill earlier this month lifting the ban on casino gambling, and in the face of strong public opposition, supporters now must make the case to a skeptical public that so-called "integrated resorts" are not only the best approach to controlling the social ills related to gambling, but can also generate a profit for operators and add to the local tax base. In 2017 the Diet is expected to debate new bills designed to realize integrated resorts and spell out conditions under which they will operate.

