Japan is rattled by powerful 6.3-magn...

Japan is rattled by powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Mail on Sunday

Japan has been rattle by a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake today - just months after devastating tremors left 50 dead. The quake struck at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles about 11 miles outside the town of Daigo, northeast of the capital Tokyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 36 min slick willie expl... 23
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 16 hr Ainu 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 16 hr Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 16 hr Ainu 3
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 16 hr Ainu 7
News Yamanashi vies for energy storage investment Mon Solarman 1
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... Dec 23 Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC