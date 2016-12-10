Japan is rattled by powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake
Japan has been rattle by a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake today - just months after devastating tremors left 50 dead. The quake struck at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles about 11 miles outside the town of Daigo, northeast of the capital Tokyo.
