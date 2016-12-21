The Emperor and Empress visit an area affected by the Kumamoto Earthquake in Minami-Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture, on May 19. Imperial escort officers, including Norio Iwaida , look on. : Japan News-Yomiuri photo - Japan News-Yomiuri The Emperor and Empress visit an area affected by the Kumamoto Earthquake in Minami-Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture, on May 19. Imperial escort officers, including Norio Iwaida , look on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|12 hr
|LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG...
|9
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|18 hr
|Russian Ainu
|6
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|18 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|18 hr
|Russian Ainu
|13
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|18 hr
|Russian Ainu
|4
|Fiji judo maps 2020 plans
|19 hr
|Russian Ainu
|2
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|19 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC