Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South Korea in Feb - Kyodo
Japan has approached China and South Korea about holding a trilateral summit in Tokyo in February aimed at deepening cooperation on such issues as a free trade deal, the environment and counter-terrorism, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday. A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016.
