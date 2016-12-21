Japan beefing up defences against Chi...

Japan beefing up defences against Chinese 'breakthrough'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Chinese Navy is making what may be called a symbolic move by shifting from offshore defence to high-seas protection. It is crucial for Japan to work closely with the United States to enhance its vigilance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 1 hr Ainu 2
News Fiji judo maps 2020 plans 1 hr Ainu 1
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 1 hr Ainu 3
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 19 hr Mark 28
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... 23 hr LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG... 12
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Tue Ainu 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Ainu 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,166

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC