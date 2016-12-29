Head to your local shrine or temple this new year

Proper pilgrimage: Crowds gather at the top of the path that leads to Asakusa Shrine in Tokyo on Jan. 2. Heading to a temple or a shrine is a new year tradition in Japan, but expect crowds and a lengthy wait if you decide to go. The sounds of joya-no-kane, the traditional ringing of temple bells 108 times on New Year's Eve, will soon fill the air as Japan gets set for one of its biggest holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.