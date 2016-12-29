Head to your local shrine or temple this new year
Proper pilgrimage: Crowds gather at the top of the path that leads to Asakusa Shrine in Tokyo on Jan. 2. Heading to a temple or a shrine is a new year tradition in Japan, but expect crowds and a lengthy wait if you decide to go. The sounds of joya-no-kane, the traditional ringing of temple bells 108 times on New Year's Eve, will soon fill the air as Japan gets set for one of its biggest holidays.
