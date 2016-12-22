Get the latkes out for Hanukkah in Japan
When Binyomin Edery, the chief rabbi of Japan, was a child growing up in the farming village of Kfar Chabad in Israel, the nine-pronged menorah could be seen everywhere during the winter Hanukkah festival. So when he arrived in Japan during Hanukkah 18 years ago, he made it his first order of business to persuade National Azabu - an international supermarket in Tokyo's Hiroo neighborhood - to display a menorah along with the store's Christmas tree.
