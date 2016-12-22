Get in touch with your spiritual side...

Get in touch with your spiritual side at churches across Japan this Christmas

While it can be relatively easy to celebrate Christmas in Japan with all the seasonal illumination, food options and perhaps a visit from Santa Claus, finding a spiritual option is not always obvious. However, during the holiday season many churches across the country offer worship services and other kinds of events on and in the run up to Dec. 24 and 25. It's always a good idea to connect with the churches in advance to see if they have room for drop-ins, but here are some good places to start.

Chicago, IL

