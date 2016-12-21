From Russia with unrequited love

From Russia with unrequited love

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

By Brahma Chellaney Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has assiduously courted Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with him more than a dozen times in four years. This month he hosted Putin in Tokyo and in his hometown of Nagato .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 10 min SirPrize 5
News Yamanashi vies for energy storage investment 17 hr Solarman 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 21 hr Russian Ainu 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 21 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 21 hr Russian Ainu 1
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Dec 23 CANCERDANISIDAEGU... 6
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... Dec 23 Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,635

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC