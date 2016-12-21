Foxconn joint venture to build US$8.8...

Foxconn joint venture to build US$8.8 billion LCD plant in China

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A joint venture between Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , known as Foxconn, and Sharp Corp plans to build a 61 billion yuan factory in China to produce liquid-crystal displays . The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 5 hr LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG... 9
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 11 hr Russian Ainu 6
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 12 hr Russian Ainu 3
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... 12 hr Russian Ainu 13
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 12 hr Russian Ainu 4
News Fiji judo maps 2020 plans 12 hr Russian Ainu 2
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 12 hr Russian Ainu 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,999

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC