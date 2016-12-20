Excavation Reveals Traces of 17th-C. ...

Excavation Reveals Traces of 17th-C. Fortress in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Archaeology

The Asahi Shimbun reports that traces of Sanada Maru fortress have been found at Osaka Castle, located on the southern end of the island of Honshu. The fortress was built by warlord Sanada Nobushige during the Winter Campaign of the Siege of Osaka in 1614, and helped the Toyotomi clan repel the armies of the Tokugawa Shogunate, who eventually brought in artillery and dug under the fort's walls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Archaeology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 6 hr Russian Ainu 2
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 13 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 14 hr Mark 28
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... 18 hr LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG... 12
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Tue Ainu 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Ainu 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,835

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC